Eminem joins hurricane relief effort

Detroit rapper Eminem is teaming up with StockX, an online “stock market of things” to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in Texas and Florida. Those who make a $10 donation to stockx.com/hurricane-relief will be entered for a chance to win a pair of rare sneakers that have been donated by celebs, including Mr. Mathers himself (he’s donating a pair of size 10.5 Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt shoes). Other famous folk who have donated sneaks include Pharrell, LeBron James, Mark Walhberg and Snoop Dogg. The Marshall Mathers Foundation will match donations up to $250,000. This campaign, which will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Team Rubicon, runs through Monday.

Netflix tells ‘Stranger Things’ themed bar to chill

A pop-up bar in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood called “The Upside Down,” an homage to the Netflix horror hit “Stranger Things,” unfortunately did not get permission from the streaming service. An “in character” cease and desist letter that the bar owners received from Netflix is now going viral. “My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write you this note instead,” reads the letter, signed by the “director/senior counsel of content and brand IP” whose name was redacted. “... but unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build.” The letter goes on to say that going forward the bar should not extend the pop-up beyond its original six-week run and that they should reach out for permission next time. “We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving,” the letter ends. “So please don’t make us call your mom.”

Detroit featured on Travel Channel Show

Detroit will be one of the Midwest cities featured on an upcoming episode of “Epic Happy Hours” on the Travel Channel. The show is hosted by bartender-turned-comedian JoshMacuga. Tune in at 2 p.m. Saturday to see which local bar he visits.

