Lisa Bloom, left, attorney for Montia Sabbag talks with the media about the alleged attack on her client’s character at a news conference Tuesday in Woodland Hills, Calif. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Woman in Kevin Hart video says she’s not the extortionist

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart posted a video to Instagram over the weekend claiming that he’s being extorted by someone trying gain financially from a secretly-recorded video they have of Hart being intimate with model and actor Monita Sabbag at a club and later in a bedroom, according to People magazine. “I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment,” Hart said on Instagram, and apologized to his family, including his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish. On Wednesday, Sabbag spoke out with her lawyer Lisa Bloom to confirm she is the woman in the video, but she is not the person doing the extorting. “I’m not an extortionist,” Sabbag said at the news conference. “I had nothing to do with these recordings.” “We invite Mr. Hart to join us in bringing the perpetrator to justice,” said Bloom, who also said she and her client are not suing Hart or asking for “a cent.” “To the criminal who did this, I say you belong in prison and we are going to find you.” Since Hart’s apology on Instagram, he and Parrish were spotted out together Tuesday. Parrish is pregnant with a boy. Hart has two other children with first wife Torrei Hart, who has accused the comedian of cheating on her with Parrish while they were still married.

Kate Upton attends Detroit News Michiganians dinner

Besides the nine people honored as The Detroit News’ Michiganians of the Year on Tuesday evening at Club Amnesia at the MotorCity Casino Hotel, attendees were also treated to the company of Kate Upton. The supermodel attended the event as a guest of Michiganian of the Year Congressman Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, who happens to be the supermodel’s uncle.

Actor Hill Harper buys Charles T. Fisher mansion in Detroit

Buy Photo Hill Harper announces his investment in Roasting Plant coffee in downtown Detroit in May. The actor is the new owner of the iconic Charles T. Fisher mansion in Detroit’s Historic Boston-Edison District. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)

First, Hill Harper bought a coffee shop in Detroit. Now the “CSI: NY” actor is really digging into his adopted hometown: he’s the new owner of the iconic Charles T. Fisher mansion in Detroit’s Historic Boston-Edison District. On Wednesday, the Junior League of Detroit announced that Hill’s home will be the location of the league’s 2018 Designers’ Show House. Dozens of interior designers will transform the home room-by-room and then open it to the public for tours to raise money for the junior league’s nutrition initiative called Project EAT. Hill, an Iowa native who bought The Roasting Plant downtown earlier this year, said he’s excited to host the show house. “It is especially gratifying that the proceeds from this event will support the Junior League of Detroit and their longstanding mission of helping families and children in Detroit,” said Harper in a news release. Hill’s new home spans 18,000 square feet and is the largest home in Boston-Edison. Built in 1922, it was previously owned by Michael Fisher, a fifth cousin of the Fisher brothers, who created the Fisher Body Co. The Junior League of Detroit’s 2018 Designers’ Show House will not open until mid-September 2018.

Halle Berry is dating Alex Da Kid

Actor and former beauty queen Halle Berry is apparently dating music producer Alex Da Kid. Both parties posted a black and white photo of themselves embracing on Instagram this week. Each post called each other “my balance.” Celebrity news outlets are buzzing over this because Berry, 51, is a bit older than Mr. Da Kid, who is 35. Also, Berry told People magazine last month that she was taking a break from dating after her 2015 divorce from her third husband Olivier Martinez. “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself,” she said.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Maureen Feighan contributed

Thursday’s Birthdays

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w7QrnD