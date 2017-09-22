Also news on Jennifer Lawrence’s “mother!” and “SNL’s” new season

Big Sean’s sneakers hit Champs Stores on Tuesday. (Photo: Jeff Newton)

Big Sean Puma sneaker hitting stores

Big Sean’s new collaboration with Puma, the “Triumph Red” TSUGI NETFIT evoKNIT (yeesh, that’s a mouthful), will arrive Tuesday at select Champs Stores and online at champsports.com. The sneaker is the first step in an evolving collaboration between the Detroit rapper, the sneaker manufacturer and the retail outlet, and another announcement is expected soon. Sean is a brand ambassador to Puma, where other influencers include The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.

‘mother!’ director defends picture

It seems “mother!” director Darren Aronofsky is not surprised his film received a dreaded “F” score from Cinemascore, the exit-pollers who grade a movie on fan reaction. “It’s a punch. It’s a total punch,” Aronofsky said in a Q&A this week following a screening of the film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to the Hollywood Reporter. With the “F,” “mother!” becomes one of just 19 films to earn the branding, along with movies like “The Wicker Man” (the Nicolas Cage version, not the original), “The Box” and “Killing Them Softly.” He wasn’t exactly bummed by the score. “I realize that we were excited by that,” the “Black Swan” filmmaker said. “We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those ‘no’s, you have to be willing to really believe in something.” “mother!” which stars Jennifer Lawrence and earned a disappointing $7.5 million at the box office its opening weekend, is in theaters now.

Also ...

■The upcoming season of “Saturday Night Live” is beginning to take shape, NBC has announced. “Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot will host on Oct. 7, when Sam Smith is on board as musical guest, and “The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani will join musical act P!nk on the Oct. 14 episode. “SNL’s” 43rd season kicks off Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

■Morrissey has announced a Nov. 28 concert at the Fillmore Detroit. Tickets, $45; $50; $55; $79.50; $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 29.

