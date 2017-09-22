Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Reports: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
Media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Reports: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
AP
Published 6:05 p.m. ET Sept. 22, 2017 | Updated 6:12 p.m. ET Sept. 22, 2017 According to reports, TV personality/entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott. (Photo: Bob Levey) Los Angeles — Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan?
Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wMJUOK
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs