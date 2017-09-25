Stevie Wonder and his son Kwame Morris onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival: For Freedom. For Justice. For All. in Central Park on Saturday in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images)

Musicians join NFL players in taking a knee

Over the weekend some of music’s biggest stars joined in the “take a knee” protest in solidary with NFL players who are choosing to kneel instead of stand during the National Anthem. The practice was started by football player Colin Kaepernick last year as a way to protest police brutality and racial inequality. During Pearl Jam’s show at the Pilgrimage Fest in Tennessee, lead singer Eddie Vedder took center stage and bent down on one knee. Earlier the band had tweeted their support for the Seattle Seahawks to stay in the locker room during the National Anthem, and said the band “would not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country.” Stevie Wonder, Roger Waters, Prophets of Rage, John Legend, Pharrell Williams and Dave Matthews also reportedly took a knee during their respective concerts over the weekend.

Rescheduled Tom Jones concert announced

After canceling a Sept. 16 concert at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Welsh crooner Tom Jones is now scheduled to play May 11 at the Detroit Opera House. Presented by Andiamo Restaurants, tickets to the new date go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 and cost $49-$149.50. Folks with tickets purchased for the September date should return them at the point of purchase; they will not be honored on the new date at the Detroit Opera House. Get tickets through Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Sarah Jessica Parker teams up with Airbnb

“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker has joined forces with Airbnb for one of the service’s new “social impact experiences,” the Associated Press reports. For $400 guests can get a “Sole of the City” tour hosted by Parker on Oct. 6. The trip includes a visit to Bloomingdale’s and a pair of shoes from the SJP Collection, followed by frozen yogurt at the store’s Forty Carrots cafe and tickets to the New York City Ballet. Parker, who lives in New York, is a board member there and 100 percent of the funds from these tours will be donated to the Ballet.

Also ...

■The Sitto Family from Metro Detroit will compete on an Oct. 2 episode of Family Feud. “Family Feud” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on CBS (Channel 62).

■Country star Luke Bryan has been confirmed as a judge for the ABC reboot of “American Idol.” Variety reports that he will join Katy Perry at the judges table. A third judge is expected to be added, but hasn’t been announced. The show premieres in March.

