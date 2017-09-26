Frank Turner currently is an anchor at WNEM-TV5 in Saginaw (Photo: PublicCity PR)

TV news veteran to host substance abuse forum

Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank Turner will moderate a panel discussion at the second annual Reality of Recovery community forum Thursday in Taylor. Presented by Community Care Services, the event will feature a discussion with a diverse group of people who have struggled with or lost someone to addiction and those who work in recovery. Turner will share his personal story of addiction and recovery from drugs and alcohol. Turner, who currently is an anchor at WNEM-TV5 in Saginaw, was on WXYZ-TV in Detroit before leaving in 2006. Reality of Recovery is 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus in the Ray Mix Room, 21000 Northline in Taylor. Admission is free, but guests are required to register at comcareserv.org.

Sophia Vergara is the highest-paid TV actress

The world’s highest-paid television actress is “Modern Family” star Sophia Vergara, raking in $41.5 million. This is millions more than the second-highest-paid TV actress, Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory,” who made $26 million during the same time frame. Vergara’s spot at the top of the list figures in not only her “Modern Family” salary, but her other business ventures. The Colombian-born star has endorsement deals with Pepsi, Head & Shoulders and CoverGirl and licensing deals with Avon, SharkNinja and other companies. All the stars of “Modern Family” — Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ed O’Neill — earn $12 million.

Latin Grammy nominations revealed

Puerto Rican rapper Residente leads the pack in nominations at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards with nine nominations. Coming in after him is Maluma with seven, Shakira with six and and Kevin Jiménez, ADG, Juanes, and Mon Laferte each with five. Winners will be announced 8-11 p.m. EST Nov. 16 at the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Univision Network.

Kylie Jenner is having a girl

The latest news in the most-hyped celebrity pregnancy since Beyoncé’s twins, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a girl, according to TMZ. It’s also being reported that she is around five months pregnant, meaning her baby will be born around the same time as sister Kim Kardashian’s third baby with husband Kanye West. Their baby is being carried via a surrogate.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Wednesday’s birthdays

Meat Loaf, 70

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45

Lil Wayne, 35

Avril Lavigne, 33

