Chef Jared Bobkin (Photo: FOX Broadcasting)

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ starts Friday with local chef

Troy’s own chef Jared Bobkin is returning to the heat of “Hell’s Kitchen” this season and is fighting for a chance to at the grand prize: $250,000 and the head chef position at host Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant. The new spot will be called Hell’s Kitchen, and the plan is to open this winter in front of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The contestants have all been on “Hell’s Kitchen” before. Bobkin, who has cooked at Local Kitchen and Bar in Ferndale, did well on the show’s 15th season, placing fourth out of 18 chefs. That season also included Detroit catering chef Hassan Musselmani, who was recently on an episode of the Food Network show “Chopped.” The new season of “Hell’s Kitchen” premieres at 8 p.m. Friday Fox (Channel 2). Michigan will be featured on the Travel Channel next month, too. “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” hosted by James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern will visit some spots in the Upper Peninsula. He’ll feature Croatian chicken, Lake Superior whitefish and — of course — northern Michigan’s popular pasties (meat hand pies).

Debra Messing ‘regrets’ interview with Megyn Kelly

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today,” the anchor’s hour on NBC’s “Today” show this week, and now says she regrets it. On the segment, Kelly invited a fan on stage and asked if it was true that he “became gay” because of the character Will. “I look at Will Truman and I’m like, he has it made: lawyer, apartment in New York City and gay? Come on,” said the fan. After the fan was given tickets to taping of the rebooted series in Los Angeles, she said “I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out.” Messing’s co-star Eric McCormack, who plays Will Truman laughed at that joke but not Messing. Later, in response to a fan on Instagram asking why they did Kelly’s show, Messing replied that she didn’t know it was Megyn Kelly’s show. “The itinerary just said ‘Today’ show appearance,” Messing said in the post. “Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.” The next day Kelly didn’t do very well with Jane Fonda, either, and brought up the star’s plastic surgery, asking “I read that you’re not proud to admit you had work done, why not?” Fonda paused and gave Kelly a look. “We really want to talk about that now?” she said. Kelly tried to save herself, saying Fonda looks “amazing.” “Thanks,” Fonda said. “Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself.”

‘Saturday Night Live’ to add three new cast members

This Saturday when the 43rd season of “Saturday Night Live” debuts, there will be three new faces: Heidi Gardner, the voice of Cooch in Crackle’s “SuperMansion” and who will appear in an upcoming Melissa McCarthy movie “Life of the Party”; Chris Redd, a comedian and rapper who was in the Netflix comedy “Disjointed”; and Chicago’s Luke Null, a musical comedian. They will replace the outgoing Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata.

