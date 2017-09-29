In other celeb news, Kim Cattrall sank ‘Sex in the City 3’ film, and George Harrison’s sold for a whopping $62,500

Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie to join ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan, 41, and Lionel Richie, 69, will become “American Idol’s” newest judges, TMZ reported early Friday. Country-star Bryan posted a video on Twitter that afternoon in which he said he was looking forward to working with “the beautiful Ms. Katy Perry, and my hero Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest.” Bryan will join Richie, Perry, 32 and Seacrest, 42, in a joint appearance on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Kim Cattrall sank ‘Sex in the City 3’

Ever since the 2010 “Sex and the City 2” sequel, die-hard fans have been panting for a sequel. But there won’t be one, according to an announcement Thursday by show star Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, though she didn’t elaborate. But now People has revealed the truth: Kim Cattrall, 61, who played the vivacious sexpot Samantha on the long-running HBO series, said she wasn’t interested in another go-round, which she said on Twitter that she’d made perfectly clear in 2016.

That’s some sitar!

The Indian sitar former Beatle George Harrison played in the recording of “Norwegian Wood” sold Thursday night for $62,500, according to an announcement by the Nate D. Sanders auction house in Los Angeles. Harrison, who died in 2001 at 58, bought the sitar from a store called Indiacraft on London’s hip Oxford Street in 1965. He later said he picked up a sitar that was lying around the recording studio when the group realized “Norwegian Wood,” which the group recorded in October, 1965, “needed something” extra. And the rest, of course, is rock-gods history.

More Chyna-Kardashian fireworks

Stop the presses: Blac Chyna, 29, stoutly denies claims earlier this week by ex-squeeze Rob Kardashian, 30, that she tried to strangle him with a very 21st-century weapon — an iPhone charger cord. According to Page, Six, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told reporters Thursday that her client is “resolved to get justice. The language [in the lawsuit] was very ugly and false,” Bloom added. “The allegations are false.”

Another Beckham in the wings

It figures it would be genetic. On Thursday, superstar David Beckham, 42, took to Instagram to post two videos of six-year-old daughter Harper’s first practice on the soccer field. “Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ,” he wrote alongside a black and white clip of the child kicking the ball. Page Six reports none of Beckham’s three other kids, all older, have shown much interest in the sport that made their family fabulously rich.

