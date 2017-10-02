Kendall Jenner “shut down.” (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Pepsi controversy

With the return of reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” model Kendall Jenner has finally spoken out about the Pepsi commercial she starred in earlier this year that was perceived as making light of the Black Lives Matter movement and surrounding issues. Jenner said when she was offered the commercial, it was “so exciting” to follow in the footsteps of other stars that have done iconic Pepsi commercials like Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Pink. “I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams,” she said in a testimonial on the show. “After I saw the reaction, and read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck and I really didn’t know what to do, so I completely shut down.” She also admitted to being scared that her career may be over and that she “has no idea how I am going to bounce back from it.” Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who is no stranger to scandals, consoled her, saying “this is the first time you’ve had a scandal ... it really sucks, but the only thing you can do is be real and honest.”

Longtime traffic reporter Dennis Neubacher returns

Longtime local media personality Dennis Neubacher returned to the airwaves Monday as morning traffic anchor at WWJ Newsradio 950. The station’s director of traffic operations Lloyd Jackson confirmed the news, and said Neubacher had been working in Toledo for the past few years flying a medi-vac chopper. Neubacher has more than 30 years experience and has previously been a helicopter pilot and reporter for WXYZ-TV and a traffic reporter for WJR-AM.

Hugh Hefner’s Walk of Fame star vandalized

Just after Hugh Hefner’s family said goodbye to him in a private memorial over the weekend, the Playboy magazine founder’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with blue graffiti writing. A spokesperson for the Walk of Fame told Page Six they believe the marks were made in tribute and that the vandal used an “oil pastel-like crayon” and not spray paint.

