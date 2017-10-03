Buy Photo The Gordy mansion on West Boston Boulevard in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Gordy mansion auction and sale to offer rare items

If you’ve ever wanted to own Berry Gordy Jr.’s record collection or his Steinway piano that has been played by Motown legends, here’s your chance. There will be a global auction and estate sale at the Motown Manson on Oct. 12. The 10,500-square-foot home, once owned by the label’s founderGordy Jr., is at 918 W. Boston in Detroit’s historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. The auction features only things owned by Gordy, but the estate sale has only about 10 percent of items personally owned by Gordy, the rest are items acquired by the current homeowner. The auction goes live online at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Register at aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. The on-premise estate sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12-14. Attendees must pre-register at aaronsestatesales.com/sale/1654830. On Oct. 13 the live global auction will begin on the auction site. For information, visit aaronsestatesales.com/Form and sign up for the email list.

Seger cancels concerts for the rest of the year

A medical issue is forcing Bob Seger to postpone the remainder of his 2017 tour dates, the singer’s camp announced Tuesday. A statement from Seger’s team said “an urgent medical issue concerning (Seger’s) vertebrae” would have to be attended to, per doctor’s orders. Further details were not made public. “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” the 72-year-old Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.” Seger had already shelved a Saturday night concert in Columbus, Ohio, and 18 more dates — through a Nov. 17 concert in Chicago — were put on hold. Rescheduled dates will be announced when available, and tickets for the scrapped shows will be honored at the new dates. Seger kicked off his 2017 tour in August, and in recent weeks he played shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre and The Palace of Auburn Hills, the final show at the Detroit Pistons’ former home.

Columnist Neal Rubin to host ‘Secret Cinema’

Detroit News columnist Neal Rubin will host the Maple Theater’s “Secret Cinema: Old Hollywood” presentation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Secret Cinema is a twice-monthly event at the Birmingham movie house, with the first Thursday of the month devoted to a pre-1967 film and third Thursday given over to something more modern. Admission is $6, and the catch is that the audience doesn’t know what movie it’s seeing until the opening credits roll. Rubin will give a brief introduction, then lead a discussion after the movie. “They don’t want me to give too many clues about the movie I chose, but I can tell you the star is … Well, I guess I can’t tell you that,” said Rubin. “But if you’ve seen it before, chances are you’ve never caught it on a big screen, and you’ll love the scenery in … Shoot. I guess I can’t tell you that, either.” Secret Cinema is an older cousin of the monthly ’90s on Maple series hosted by Detroit News Film Critic Adam Graham. The next installment in that program is Oct. 25 and will feature a movie from 1994.

Jared Leto to play Hugh Hefner in biopic

Speaking of films, actor Jared Leto, 45, has been plucked to play Hugh Hefner in a biopic about the Playboy magazine founder and pop culture icon. Brett Ratner is helming the movie, which he’s been working on since 2007. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr. was once in talks to play Hef, who died last week at age 91.

