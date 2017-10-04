Buy Photo The Whitney, on Woodward Avenue in Detroit, has a reputation for being frequented by spirits. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Whitney restaurant will appear on the Travel Channel

On Sunday night, Midtown restaurant The Whitney will be featured on the “Food Paradise” show on the Travel Channel at 8 p.m. It’s a Halloween episode titled “Scary Good.” The Whitney has a reputation for being frequented by spirits; the third-floor lounge is called the Ghost Bar. “We’ve always said that if we are, indeed, haunted, we’re haunted by friendly spirits,” said Whitney owner Bud Liebler in a news release. “The Whitney has stood sentinel on Woodward Avenue for almost 125 years and it’s stood solidly and securely. We think the spirits have been looking out for us.” The fine-dining establishment also is expected to make an appearance in the Comedy Central show “Detroiters” in 2018. To reserve space at one of the restaurant’s upcoming paranormal dinners, visit thewhitney.com.

Third Man releases recordings of White Stripes in Detroit

The latest Third Man Records Vault Package will include recordings of three of the White Stripes’ early shows in Detroit. Recorded at the Magic Bag in 1999, the Magic Stick in 2000 and Gold Dollar in 2001, Jack White and Meg White performed these shows before the release of “White Blood Cells,” which helped propel the band into international fame. The package includes LPs pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, plus reproductions of posters for each show designed by Jack. The Vault Package is available with a quarterly subscription to the Vault, which is $60. The deadline to sign up and get this package is Oct. 31. Visit thirdmanstore.com/thevault.

Gabrielle Union opens up in her new essay collection

Actress Gabrielle Union revealed details of the struggles she’s had conceiving a child with her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, in a new book titled “We’re Going to Need More Wine” (Dey Street Books). In an excerpt of the book published by People magazine, Union writes that she has had “eight or nine miscarriages.” Union told People that she didn’t have the desire to have children until she became a stepmother to Wade’s children and nephew.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s birthdays

Brian Johnson, 70

Neil deGrasse Tyson, 59

Kate Winslet, 42

Jesse Eisenberg, 34

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wyAJ5c