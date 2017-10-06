Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died of cardiac arrest at age 45. (Photo: John Davisson / Invision/AP)

Comedian Ralphie May dies

Stand-up comedian Ralphie May died Friday at age 45, TMZ reports. The comic, who placed second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003, had been fighting pneumonia for several weeks. In a statement Friday obtained by the Associated Press, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. As a result of the pneumonia, May canceled a few appearances in the past month. His body was found Friday morning at a private residence in Las Vegas. May performed at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center last spring.

MC5 are up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has narrowed the nominees for the 2018 class to 19 possible inductees, including Michigan’s own MC5. This is the third time the garage/punk pioneers from Lincoln Park have been nominated after becoming eligible in 1991. They’re up against Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, the Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, the J. Giles Band (which has been nominated five times), Judas Priest, LL Cool J, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies. This is the first year Radiohead and Rage have been eligible to be nominated. Artists are only eligible once it has been 25 years since the release of their first record. Vote for your favorites at rockhall.com/fan-vote/2018-fan-vote.

Steve Madden visits Ann Arbor

Footware king Steve Madden will give a Q&A at the Michigan Theater on Wednesday following a screening of a new documentary “Maddman: The Steve Madden Story.” Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the film follows at 8. The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty in Ann Arbor.

Also ...

■Singer Sam Smith will make his Little Caesars Arena debut on June 22. Tickets, $35-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 via Ticketmaster or OlympiaEntertainment.com. Smith is also the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday.

■Author and personality Jude Angelini, a Metro Detroit native, will sign copies of his new book, “Hummingbird,” and meet fans from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Marble Bar, 1501 Holden in Detroit.

Saturday’s birthdays

John Mellencamp, 66

Simon Cowell, 58

Toni Braxton, 50

Thom Yorke, 49

