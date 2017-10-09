Tickets go on sale Monday night to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at theaters nationwide. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Buy tickets to see ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Tickets go on sale Monday night to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at theaters nationwide. This includes the newly remodeled Emagine Novi, which is undergoing a $5-million facelift that includes the addition of what they’re advertising as the largest movie screen in Michigan. Called EMAX, it’s 92 feet wide and 48 feet tall. The updates also include 100-percent powered recliners, updated decor, a bigger bar and an expanded concession menu. To get tickets ($13-$15) to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on EMAX when it’s released on Dec. 15, visit emagine-entertainment.com. Visit starwars.com for more information on the movie and locations.

Nelly ‘beyond shocked’ by rape allegations

Over the weekend, rapper Nelly was arrested for second degree rape after a woman accused him of raping her on his tour bus in Auburn, Washington. According to reports, he was released the same day and not charged. He took to Twitter to proclaim his innocence. “I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.” He also thanked his fans for their “unwavering support” and reiterated that he was not charged with a crime.

Voting open for NAACP’s Entertainer of the Year

Voting started this week for the 49th NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year. The nominees are Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper and Jay Z. The public is welcome to weigh in at naacpimageawards.net. Voting ends Nov. 17 and the winner is announced at the two-hour, live special airing Jan. 15 on TV One.

Meghan McCain joins ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has been confirmed as the newest co-host of ABC show “The View.” The daughter of Sen. John McCain, she replaces conservative commentator Jedediah Bila, who left the show last month.

