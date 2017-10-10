Actor Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's "Ones To Watch" at NeueHouse Hollywood on Oct. 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz: No memory of ‘Malcolm’

Former child actor Frankie Muniz says he has no memory of acting in the show “Malcolm in the Middle” because of brain damage caused by multiple strokes and concussions. Muniz, 31, revealed on “Dancing with the Stars” this week that “it almost feels like it wasn’t me.” “There’s no negative feelings,” he said. “I just don’t remember.” After starring in the hit sitcom, Muniz worked as a musician and race car driver. He said the damage happened before his racing career. Muniz told Fox News that he hasn’t seen any doctors about his memory loss. “I’m not a doctor person,” he said. “Every time I go to the doctors, they tell me I’m just crazy.” Muniz is partnered with Witney Carson in season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC.

Xscape and more come to Little Caesars Arena

R&B and pop powerhouse Xscape return to the stage to perform songs from their three consecutive platinum albums, including “Just Kickin’ It” and “Who Can I Run To.” The vocal group’s tour, “The Great Xscape Tour” will hit Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 21 with special guests Monica and TamarBraxton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Nene Leaks will host the show. Tickets, $75-$125, go on sale at noon Friday via Ticketmaster, or at 313Presents.com. Get them in person at the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Sharon Jones’ final album out soon

“Soul of a Woman,” the final album by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings will come out Nov. 17 on Daptone Records. Jones, who started her national singing career at 40, died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. “In venues filled with people half her age, Jones was the most dynamic person in the room,” Rolling Stone once wrote about her. Visit sharonjonesandthedapkings.com to pre-order the album.

Ferndale filmmaker scores at Buffalo film festival

“Swing Low,” a film by Ferndale resident Phil Elam, won three awards at in New York last month at the Buffalo Niagara Film International Film Festival, including Best Director for Marvin Towns Jr. The release date for “Swing Low,” billed as a historical horror film, is pending, but the trailer can be seen before showings of “It” at Emagine Theatres.

