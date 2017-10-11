Ben Affleck apologized Wednesday afternoon for groping actress Hilarie Burton in 2003. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

Videos of actor Ben Affleck groping women have resurfaced

After Ben Affleck issued a statement Tuesday condemning HarveyWeinstein’s behavior, two women spoke out reminding the public that Affleck had groped them in the past, and on video. “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Affleck wrote, adding that the allegations made him sick and are “completely unacceptable.” Following this statement, actress Hilarie Burton spoke out in an conversation on Twitter to say that she “didn’t forget” that Affleck grabbed her breast during a 2003 appearance on “TRL” on MTV. Wednesday afternoon Affleck apologized for his behavior toward Burton. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” Earlier on Wednesday, another television video of Affleck groping a television host surfaced. Anne-Marie Losique was the host of the Montreal show “Box Office.” According to Variety, the video is from the press junket for Miramax’s 2004 movie “Jersey Girl.” It’s shows several minutes of Affleck flirting and Losique laughing. He’s focuses on her breasts and appears to touch one of them at one point in the video. “You usually show a lot more cleavage than this,” he said. “What’s the story? Why are you covering up today?” Losique tweeted the video Wednesday afternoon writing (in French): Crazy day! The U.S. media has gotten back to this moment. More to come.”

White Stripes to release first three albums on cassette

As part of the duo’s 20th anniversary year, The White Stripes will release their first three records on tape for Cassette Store Day 2017 this Saturday. Participating record stores will have “White Stripes,” “De Stijl” and “White Blood Cells” on white cassette tapes for the occasion. A news release from Third Man Records reveals that black cassettes will be released at a later date.

Also ...

■Seth Meyers will perform at the Wish Ball — Southeast Michigan, a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan. The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will perform during the Nov. 4 event. Tickets, $300 per person, can be purchased at wishballmi.org.

■Margaret Trimer-Hartley, president of Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan, is the newest host on 910AM Superstation. Her show will air 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays and discuss job creation, career development and entrepreneurship.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

