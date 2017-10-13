NeNe Leakes was fired from the Xscape reunion tour after making lewd comments to a heckler during her stand-up comedy act in Oakland, California. (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

NeNe Leakes fired from Xscape tour over heckling incident

Reality TV star NeNe Leaks has been removed from the upcoming reunion tour for R&B group Xscape after she crossed the line with a heckler at one of her recent comedy shows in Oakland, California. During the show, Leaks, who is known for her role on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was booed by the crowd after telling a heckler that she hopes her Uber driver rapes her on the drive home. “Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend NeNe Leaks. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour,” read the statement from Xscape. Leakes apologized in a statement on Facebook Monday: “As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used.” She went further later in the week, saying she “actually had a real breakdown.” She implied that the woman in the audience had told her to “go kill yourself.” “It literally took me somewhere else,” she wrote. “I apologize. I’ve let that go.”

Joe Scarborough leaves the Republican Party

Ex-Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough has officially left the GOP. Host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough made the announcement on Twitter by posting a photo of him holding a form with an elections official in Connecticut, saying that he’s an independent. Over the summer, Scarborough, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, had talked about leaving the Republican Party and accused members of the GOP of abandoning their fiscal principles.

New Seger album pays tribute to Frey and Cohen

Details are emerging about Bob Seger’s upcoming studio album, “I Knew You When,” due out Nov. 17. In addition to the previously released Lou Reed cover, “Busload of Faith,” which was sent to radio last month and is now available on streaming services such as Spotify, the set will include a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1992 cut “Democracy” and a tribute to Glenn Frey in “Glenn Song.” The album is dedicated to Frey’s memory, according to a press release issued by Seger’s record label, Capitol Records. The album, recorded in Nashville and Detroit and self-produced by Seger, will be available in a 10-track standard edition and a 13-track deluxe edition. It’s available for pre-order on vinyl and CD beginning Friday on Seger’s website, bobseger.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Adam Graham contributed

Saturday’s birthdays

Ralph Lauren, 78

Steve Coogan, 52

Usher, 39

Stacy Keibler, 38

Lourdes Ciccone Leon, 21

