Michael Jackson's glove from his 1983 performance of Billie Jean at the Motown 25 television special, where he performed the Moonwalk for the first time, is on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York's Times Square. (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Los Angeles — A white glove Michael Jackson wore on tour in 1981 is among the items up for bid in an auction of pop music memorabilia next month.

Julien’s Auctions says the rhinestone-covered right hand glove Jackson wore on the “Triumph” tour is expected to fetch $60,000 to $80,000. Also for sale is a red zippered leather jacket Jackson wore on tour in 1987 that’s expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000.

The 1992 MTV Music Video Award won by Nirvana for its “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video is another featured item at the sale. It’s estimated to bring in $50,000 to $70,000.

Other items available at the Nov. 4 auction in Los Angeles include Elvis Presley’s sunglasses, one of Prince’s guitars and a shirt worn on stage by Jimi Hendrix.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wTiebI