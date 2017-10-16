Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Oprah: Not helping Harvey

Oprah Winfrey’s PR apparatus is pushing hard against claims by disgraced Hollywood bigwig Harvey Weinstein that Winfrey, 63, called to encourage him to fight the abuse allegations, saying she would have his back. Weinstein, 65, repeated this several times to friends and staff, according to TMZ. But the word her camp is different: “Oprah has not spoken to Harvey Weinstein directly,” a Winfrey spokesperson told the website. “Someone from his team reached out to her to see if she would talk to him, and she said she would if it was for an interview. There are no plans for an interview at this time.” On Thursday, Winfrey wrote on Facebook, “I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation.”

2 women accuse Oliver Stone of sexual harassment

On Friday, one-time Playboy Playmate Carrie Stevens accused famed director Oliver Stone, 71, of honking her breasts “like a horn” at a party 25-odd years ago, while actress Patricia Arquette, 49, said she resisted his advances and may have paid a price. “Oliver spied me standing nearby and just reached out,” Stevens, 48, told the Hollywood Reporter, “and instead of doing what a normal person does and shaking my hand, he just groped my boob and honked it like a horn and grinned and kept walking.” For her part, Arquette felt uncomfortable when asked by Stone to a private movie screening, and brought her boyfriend for protection. The “Snowden” and “JFK” director was none too pleased, and a potential movie he’d earlier discussed with Arquette vanished into thin air.

Penelope Cruz regretted first nude scene

Penelope Cruz was distraught after filming her first nude scene at 18, the Academy Award-winning actress tells Esquire magazine in its November cover story. The scene occurred in her first feature film, the 1992 “Jamon Jamon,” which co-starred her future husband, Spanish heartthrob Javier Bardem, now 48. “Of course I was not looking forward to those scenes,” Page Six quoted Cruz, 43, “but I did it. Everyone was really respectful, aware of the fact that I was 18. I remember the last day of filming, I was crying, saying, ‘What if I never shoot a movie again?’ The feeling was devastating.” She also told the magazine she worried she’d never see Bardem again. But, of course, she did, and the couple married in 2010. They’re still together.

Trevor Noah brings comedy show to The Fox

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “Tonight with Trevor Noah,” will bring his stand-up comedy show to Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Feb. 23. The comedian has recorded numerous comedy specials and his ninth, “Afraid of the Dark,” debuted in February on Netflix. Tickets — priced at $35, $45, $55 and $75 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. Call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. For information, call (313) 471-6611.

Veteran British actor Roy Dotrice dies aged 94

Roy Dotrice, the veteran British actor who played Mozart’s severe, haunting father in the film adaptation of “Amadeus,” died at his London home on Monday. He was 94. Dotrice’s prizes included a Tony Award in 2000 for his role in the Broadway revival of “A Moon for the Misbegotten.” The actor is also is remembered for his role in CBS’s “Beauty and the Beast,” and won a BAFTA best TV actor award in 1969 for his role in “Misleading Cases.” Dotrice, an RAF gunner during World War II, was shot down and imprisoned by the Nazis for three years. In 2008, Queen Elizabeth made him an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Guy Fieri cooks for fire victims

Restauranteur and TV personality Guy Fieri, 49, king of diner food, has been quietly cooking for the victims of the northern California wildfires. People magazine cited KQED reports that Fieri arrived in his hard-hit hometown of Santa Rosa with “a trailer, a crew, a wood-fired oven and a barbecue smoker,” and started serving evacuees. “We just did around 1,200 for lunch,” he told the radio station. “Now everyone’s having a little break, and we’re getting ready to do dinner. That’ll be about 2,500.”

mhodges@detroitnews.com

Tuesday’s birthdays

Felicity Jones, 34

Eminem, 45

Mae Jemison, 61

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xJMOUW