Tom Joyner, Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Ann Inaba, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Radio host Tom Joyner announces retirement

After nearly a quarter-century, Tom Joyner, 67, is hanging up his microphone. “I’m putting in my two-year notice,” Joyner says in an audio post on his Fly Jock Blog on Blackamericaweb.com. “At the end of the contract that I just signed, at the end of 2019, will be the end of the ‘Tom Joyner Morning Show.’ I’m going to retire, and for the next two years, we’re going to reminisce, go down Memory Lane and talk about all the things that we’ve done for the past 25 years.”

During the mid-1980s, Joyner earned the moniker “the Fly Jock” because hosted a morning-drive show on KDKA-FM in Dallas, then would fly to Chicago to host an afternoon-drive show on WGCI-FM. In 1994, ABC Radio Networks signed him to create the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Since then, he founded Reach Media, BlackAmericaWeb.com and the Tom Joyner Foundation, which has raised more than $60 million to financially assist students attending historically black colleges and universities.

The “Tom Joyner Morning Show” can be heard in Metro Detroit from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on 99.9 FM.

Witherspoon speaks against abuse

In the continuing fallout from the multiple allegations of of sexual abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein, Reese Witherspoon has spoken out about the abuse she suffered as a young actress in Hollywood on Monday at an Elle magazine event. “(I feel) true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” the Oscar winner said. “And I wish that I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t. I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, revealed Tuesday on “The Talk” that health issues have caused her sex life to go through protracted “dry” periods. “I struggle with some health stuff. I have chronic fatigue [syndrome], and when it comes in,” she was quoted in People, “that’s just the furthest thing [from what] you ever want.” Maybe that’s why her engagement with actor Robb Derringer, 50, tanked in September?

‘8 Mile’ after-party announced

The “8 Mile” anniversary party is beefing up. In honor of the film’s 15th anniversary, a screening of the Curtis Hanson-directed, Eminem-starring 2002 film will be held at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on Nov. 8, and on Tuesday it was announced that Saint Andrew’s Hall will host an official after-party for the film the following day, Nov. 9. The party will be hosted by Bushman, who appears in the movie, and will feature a rap battle hosted by Quest Mcody. Tickets for the event, $20 general admission and $50 VIP, go on sale at noon Wednesday. Ticket sales will benefit the Verses Project, a music education initiative through Michigan State University. Tickets for the “8 Mile” screening are $8 and also go on sale at noon on Wednesday.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were married over the weekend, according to E! News. The couple has been dating 2014.

■Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne has been added to the lineup at 910AM. to talk cars and car culture with other experts and enthusiasts in the field. Payne’s show will start Saturday and will air Saturdays from noon-1 p.m.

