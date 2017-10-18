Also news on Mariah Carey, Diana Ross and Michael Fassbender

Chesney is Ford Field-bound

Kenny Chesney will return to Ford Field on Aug. 4, Ford Field reps announced Wednesday. The show is part of the country superstar’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun tour, and Ford Field is one of 18 stadiums he’ll be visiting on the trek. Ticket information, including prices and on-sale date, is TBD; check with Ford Field’s website for the latest information and to sign up for pre-sale tickets. The concert will mark Chesney’s first Ford Field spectacular since 2016 and his 10th show overall at the Detroit Lions’ home.

Mariah celebrating Christmas in Windsor

Mariah Carey is celebrating Christmas a little early this year. The diva extraordinaire is set to kick off her holiday tour Nov. 17 at Caesars Windsor; tickets start at $69 and are on sale through Ticketmaster. Carey was set to play The Palace of Auburn Hills with Lionel Richie in April, but that show was canceled when the tour was scaled back. Carey has celebrated the season with a series of holiday concerts for several years, but the Caesars show marks her first Christmas concert in the area. Her last Detroit-area concert was a January 2010 show at the Fox Theatre.

Diana Ross to receive lifetime AMA award

Diana Ross will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming American Music Awards, the show’s reps have announced. The seven-time American Music Award winner has a long history with the show; she hosted the show in 1986 and 1987. “I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” Ross said in a statement. “It started with Dick Clark and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.” Ross is also set to perform on the telecast, which airs Nov. 19 on ABC. Past AMA lifetime achievement award recipients include Garth Brooks, Bon Jovi, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston.

