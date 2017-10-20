Harvey Weinstein repo­rtedly sleeps in a hotel. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Harvey’s a bit resistant

Almost anyone can change, psychologists will tell you — they just have to really want to. Which apparently leaves out abuse superstar Harvey Weinstein, 65. The Hollywood mogul, at a sex-addiction rehab center somewhere in Europe, repeatedly barked into his (forbidden) cellphone, snapped at other patients, fell asleep in group-therapy when others were talking, and insisted his liaisons were all consensual. Initially reported to be at an inpatient facility, Page Six now reports he’s staying at a hotel, and doing the clinic only during the day. “In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late,” an unidentified source told the gossip sheet. “Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him.” Not a cooperative patient.

Melanie Griffith has epilepsy

“Working Girl” star Melanie Griffith has revealed she was diagnosed with epilepsy six years ago, after suffering two seizures on a yacht during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. “I had this major grand mal seizure and they took me to the hospital in Cannes and then brought me back to the boat,” she said according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And then I had another seizure and I went back. They did the EEG and started to look at it seriously.” Griffith said she’s been seizure-free for four years, and attributed the attacks to stress.

Streisand laced into Sean Young

London’s Daily Mail reports Sean Young, 57, was attacked by Barbra Streisand, 75, after the “Blade Runner” star went public with allegations that Warren Beatty had sexually harassed her back in the late ’80s. Streisand reportedly told Young she was “disgusted” she spoke to the press. Young was fired from Beatty’s 1990 dud “Dick Tracy” early in the filming. Beatty, now 80, said it was just a creative decision — Young said it was retaliation for spurning his advances. She also claimed in the same interview that Weinstein exposed his penis to her.

Ed Sheeran and substance abuse

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, 26, who just took a yearlong sabbatical from the music business, revealed he ducked out of the limelight to kick an unidentified substance-abuse problem. “It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down.’ ” Sheeran said in an interview airing today on the “Jonathan Ross Show” on E! News. “It’s all fun to begin with. It all starts off as a party, and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not. So that was a wake-up call, and (I took) a year off.” Even more impressive, Page Six reports he also got rid of his cellphone.

