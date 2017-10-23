Steven Mazur and Eric Huang with investor Mark Cuban on “Shark Tank.” (Photo: ABC)

Detroit-based company makes deal on ‘Shark Tank’

Sunday night’s episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” showcased a Detroit-based company Ash & Erie make a deal with businessman Mark Cuban. The clothing brand, founded by Steven Mazur and Eric Huang, caters to guys 5 feet, 8 inches and shorter. Their pitch impressed Cuban, who offered them $150,000 for 25 percent of the company. The company is offering 10-percent off a first order for those who sign up on the website, ashanderie.com. Cuban made news this week by saying he is considering running against President Donald Trump as a Republican in 2020.

Actor Kristoff St. James to take time off for mental health

Soap star Kristoff St. James, known as Neil Winters on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless,” is expected to ask for a leave of absence this week to undergo psychiatric treatment after an incident last week, reports Entertainment Weekly. The actor and his ex-wife Mia St. James lost their son Julian to suicide three years ago, and he has been open about battling with depression after his death. “I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” writes Mia St. James in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight.” “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz is dead

Scott Putesky, also known as Daisy Berkowitz, the co-founder of Marilyn Manson’s band has died. Putesky, who also performed with the rock band Jack Off Jill, was battling colon cancer, Rolling Stone reports. The musician met shock rocker Manson in the 1980s in Florida and they formed Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids. Putesky was responsible for many of the band’s early singles, such as “Lunchbox” and “Dope Hat.” “We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times,” Manson wrote on Instagram following his former bandmate’s death. “Everyone listen to ‘Man That You Fear’ in his honor. That was our favorite.”

Ewan McGregor splits from wife, is seen kissing co-star

Ewan McGregor and wife Eve Mavrakis appear to be ending their 22-year marriage. People magazine reports that “a family source” confirms the spit and that the couple, who have four children together, have been separated since May. Over the weekend, the Sun tabloid published photos of McGregor, 46, kissing his “Fargo” co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32. The two play lovers on the FX show.

Also...

■John Stamos announced on social media over the weekend that he asked his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh to marry him while at Disneyland. “I asked ... she said yes,” he wrote on Instagram.

■Speaking of 1980s television sitcom stars, Marc Price who played “Skippy” on “Family Ties,” will bring his stand-up comedy act to O’Mara’s Irish Pub in Berkley on Nov. 10. Visit omaras.net for tickets.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Tuesday’s Birthdays

Kevin Kline, 70

Monica, 37

Tila Tequila, 36

Drake, 31

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gEXEsZ