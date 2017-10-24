Kid Rock (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Kid Rock made clear his intentions to run for Senate during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday morning.

“(Expletive) no, I’m not running for Senate, are you (expletive) kidding me?” Rock said. “Who couldn’t figure that out?”

For months, the Michigan rocker has teased a Senate run and made political stumping a cornerstone of his current live show. But he said the Senate stunt was all part of his promotion for his new album, “Sweet Southern Sugar,” which is due out Nov. 3.

The Senate tease — for which he said he received support from all over the world — is “the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done, and I got to see everybody’s true colors,” the 46-year-old said in the wildly profane 70-minute interview.

But the tease wasn’t completely over, and he returned to joking about a run.

“If the left wing keeps (expletive) with me, I’m gonna run!” he said. “I’m gonna beat the (expletive) out of Debbie Stabenow, I’m gonna smack the living (expletive) out of all them (expletive) on the Hill.”

Stabenow has said both she and Rock love music and conceded he’s better at guitar but said she’ll continue doing what she does best, which is “fighting for Michigan.”

Rock said Stern was the only interview he would be doing and mentioned his distrust of the press, especially the “left-wing media,” including the New York Times, which he called “a little bit gay.” He later said he’d also be doing an interview for Megyn Kelly’s “Today” show, saying, “she’s a friend.”

Rock said he’s fed up with the music business and is planning to only play Friday and Saturday nights when his tour kicks off in January.

“I’m done with the music business,” he said. “I’m not going to put that much effort into it anymore, because I’m too rich.” When Stern asked if Rock was worth $100 million, Rock gave a silent acknowledgment.

Rock acknowledged his support of President Donald Trump but said the Republican president’s messaging could use some massaging.

Michigan GOP officials and activists said in late September at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference that they did not believe Kid Rock — real name Robert Ritchie — would run in the GOP primary against retired Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. or Farmington Hills businessman John James for the chance to oppose incumbent U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

“I have not spoken with Kid Rock, and he has not reached out to me,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who ran the Michigan GOP before Trump tapped her for the national post. “I just don’t think he’s running.”

Political experts said Rock could self-finance a campaign and would have great name recognition. But they also said he would have faced obstacles to getting elected, including needing to put his real name of Robert Ritche on the ballot or changing it legally to Kid Rock.

A Rock candidacy also would have resulted in something he has rarely done: Voted in a primary election. Voter participation records reviewed by The Detroit News show Rock did not vote in Michigan’s 2016 GOP presidential primary election won by Trump and has cast ballots in two of 10 other statewide or presidential primaries since 2002.

The Senate tease did stir a protest against his opening night concert at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit in mid-September. And when he was introduced to the crowd at the Detroit Pistons’ home opener last Wednesday, he was greeted with mixture of cheers and boos.

“I definitely got booed, no question,” Rock told Stern. “But the other half were standing up and clapping.”

Elsewhere, Rock talked about selling the home he owned with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson (“the best $2 million I ever lost,” he said), his love for his private plane, and his stance on taking pictures with fans (he’s not doing it anymore).

While plugging his new album, Stern asked him why he continues to put out new music. Rock said it’s just part of his process.

“I’m creatively confused,” he said.

