With a Lions game Sunday night at Ford Field, ticketholders are urged to give themselves extra time to get to Little Caesars Arena

Janet Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Photo: Karim Sahib / AFP/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson fans who are planning to attend her Sunday concert at Little Caesars Arena are being urged by event organizers to allow for extra time to get to the concert.

In addition to Jackson’s 8 p.m. show, there also is a Detroit Lions game at nearby Ford Field at 8:30 p.m. Doors to Jackson’s concert open at 7 p.m.

Tickets to Janet Jackson’s “State of the World” tour, $29.50-$125, are still available at 313Presents.com, via Ticketmaster or at the Fox Theatre and LCA box offices. Parking can be purchased in advance through ParkWhiz.com. Prices range from $10-$45 for a parking space within a mile from the arena.

Little Caesars Arena is at 2645 Woodward in Detroit.

