Also news on Janet Jackson and Selena Gomez

Actress Kristin Davis (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Davis not giving up hope on ‘Sex’ yet

“Sex and the City” may be over, but Kristin Davis isn’t giving up the dream. Davis, who played Charlotte on the HBO series (and two subsequent movies), told E! News this week she’s hopeful the cast can get together and do, well, something (plans for a third “SATC” movie were recently scrapped when Kim Cattrall said she wouldn’t participate). “We still … maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know. It would be great!” Davis said this week. She continued, “I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it.”

Traffic advisory for Janet fans

Traffic in downtown Detroit on Sunday could get “Nasty.” Janet Jackson fans who are planning to attend her Sunday concert at Little Caesars Arena are being urged by event organizers to allow for extra time to get to the concert. In addition to Jackson’s 8 p.m. show, there also is a Detroit Lions game at nearby Ford Field at 8:30 p.m. Doors to Jackson’s concert open at 7 p.m. Tickets to Jackson’s “State of the World” tour, $29.50-$125, are still available at 313Presents.com, via Ticketmaster or at the Fox Theatre and LCA box offices. Parking can be purchased in advance through ParkWhiz.com. Prices range from $10-$45 for a parking space within a mile from the arena.

Gomez talks kidney transplant

Selena Gomez credits Francia Raisa with saving her life. Raisa, Gomez’s best friend, donated a kidney to the ailing singer earlier this year, and Gomez and Raisa opened up about the transplant for the first time to the “Today” show in an interview set to air next week. “Gomez, 25, required the new kidney due to her struggles with lupus.

