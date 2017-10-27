London — A British newspaper says entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a fall at his London home.
The Sun says Cowell was taken from his house on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace on Friday morning.
It says the 58-year-old TV presenter is thought to have fainted and fallen down the stairs. The newspaper reports he is in a stable condition.
His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cowell, creator of “America’s Got Talent,” is due to appear as a judge on the new series of U.K. TV talent show “The X Factor” on Saturday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs