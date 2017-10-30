Rapper Royce da 5'9” said N.Y. rapper Cardi B receiving the Spirit of Detroit award took some of the “oomph” out of his own Spirit of Detroit award (Photo: Detroit News File Photo)

Kash Doll isn’t the only musician from Detroit who is irked about the City of Detroit awarding rapper Cardi B with a Spirit of Detroit award. Rapper Royce Da 5’9” posted a video to Instagram: “Detroit when are you going to cut it out with the goofy (expletive),” he said. “When are we going to stop being so politically correct, this is not a politically correct business. This record industry does not care about Detroit.” He went on to chastise the council for giving the New York artist the award. “I love Cardi B just like everybody else, but Cardi B don’t know (expletive) about the spirit of Detroit. She ain’t even received the Spirit of New York award yet ... why the (expletive) are we giving her an award for the spirit of our city?” Royce went onto say that because Cardi B received the award it took some of the “oomph” out of his own Spirit of Detroit award and that the award should be given to Kash Doll, who said on Twitter that she already has one. “We gotta start looking out for our own artists,” he concluded. “That’s the only way we’re going to move as a city, when are ya’ll going to see that. Bless, man.” Some Detroit councilmembers spoke up to distance themselves from the controversy. According to a Detroit News story, Councilwoman Mary Sheffield and Councilman James Tate both denied requesting the award. Cardi B is having a big moment right now. Last month her song “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart, marking the first time a solo female rapper topped the charts since Lauryn Hill did in 1998 with “Doo-Wop (That Thang).” She also got engaged to hip-hop artist Offset over the weekend. He gave her an 8-carat diamond ring while she was on stage at during a Friday concert in Philadelphia.

Eminem is heading back to “Saturday Night Live.”

Detroit rapper Eminem will appear on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 18, NBC announced Monday. That is the same weekend Eminem’s new album, said to be called “Revival,” is reportedly due to be released. No official announcement about the new album has been made, but a website for a fake pharmaceutical called Revival was recently launched, and all signs point to it being tied to him, along with the date 11.17.17. The Nov. 18 show, which will be hosted by Chance the Rapper, will mark Eminem’s seventh appearance on “SNL,” and his first since 2013.

Katherine Jackson wants to step down as Blanket’s guardian

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson has filed court documents stating there’s no need for her to be guardian of Blanket Jackson, the youngest at 15, because he’s reached his adolescence. TMZ reports that Katherine also cited her age, 87, as a reason for stepping down as joint guardian. In 2012, T.J. Jackson was also awarded joint guardianship of all three children. TMZ reported in April that Paris Jackson was upset that Blanket was living alone and that Katherine had been away from the home.

■Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan will perform at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center on March 24. Tickets, $62.50-$85, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

