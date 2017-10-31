Comedian Andy Dick was fired from an independent film after he was accused of groping and misconduct. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Andy Dick fired over sexual harassment allegations

Actor Andy Dick has been let go from the independent feature film “Raising Buchanan” after he was accused of groping and misconduct. Dick, 51, denied the groping claims to the Hollywood Reporter but did confess to being inappropriate. “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them,” he said. “That’s my thing.” Dick, who has a history of offensive behavior, said that he doesn’t “grope people anymore.” “I don’t expose myself anymore. I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate.”

Jeremy Piven accused of sexual assault

Monday reality television actress Ariane Bellamar accused actor Jeremy Piven of sexual assault via Twitter. She asked him on the social media site if he remembers “when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set?” She went on to ask if he remembers grabbing her breasts and butt not just on the “Entourage” set but also at “the mansion,” which is assumed to be the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar also tweeted that HBO has them on tape together and that Sprint has “electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.” As of Tuesday evening Piven’s camp had not yet responded.

Corey Feldman wants to out his alleged abusers

Actor and singer Corey Feldman has launched a fund-raising campaign to raise $10 million in two months to finance a film about his experiences being abused as a child actor. “There’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now,” he said on the “Today” show Monday. “It’s been there for quite some time.” So far, the campaign has raised $170,000. Those that donate $100 get a shout out from Feldman on social media. He has canceled several of his band’s recent concerts this week citing safety concerns. As of Tuesday evening, it was still scheduled to perform at the Machine Shop in Flint on Thursday.

Wendy Williams faints on live television

Dressed as the Statue of Liberty, talk show host Wendy Williams passed out on the air during a broadcast of her syndicated television show. She stopped speaking, looked stunned and collapsed on stage. After a break, Williams was back on camera explaining she was overheated in her costume and the fainting was “not a stunt.” Her publicist told the Associated Press that Williams is feeling much better and that the host will address the incident on Wednesday’s show.

Kevin Spacey won’t get International Emmy

The fallout from accusations by actor Anthony Rapp that Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14 continue. Shortly after Netflix announced it would suspend filming of Spacey’s “House of Cards” series “until further notice,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has decided to revoke the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award that it was going to give Spacey at a gala Nov. 20. The award is given to “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity,” according to the Associated Press, and has been awarded to Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams in the past.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

