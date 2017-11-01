Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez discuss their relationship in the December issue of Vanity Fair. (Photo: Vanity Fair)

J-Lo and A-Rod, aka, J-Rod, discuss their relationship

Hot couple Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez opened up about their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair. Lopez revealed that their first date was cut short when the hotel they were having dinner at had to evacuate guests because of a fire alarm. She says of A-Rod: “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no on else could ever.” He told the magazine they are “very much twins” because they’re both Leos, Latinos, from New York and “20 other things.”

Kid Rock’s publicist accused of sexual assault

Nashville-based publicist Kirt Webster is being accused of sexual assault, including drugging and groping. Austin Rick, a former country musician who performed under the name Austin Cody, alleges Webster sexual assaulted him and offered him “publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts.” Rolling Stone reports that Webster, who was representing Kid Rock, Dolly Parton and others, has excited his company, Webster Public Relations. The firm will continue operating without Webster under the new name Westby Public Relations.

Kevin Hart show to air Detroit episode

The new season of Kevin Hart’s Comedy Central show “Hart of the City” will premiere Friday. A Detroit-centric episode is set for Dec. 1 featuring area comedians John “J Bell” Bell, Mike Geeter, Jeff Horste and Alton “Boogie” Williams. The show is described as part travel show and part stand-up comedy showcase. It will air at 11 p.m.

Local woman to appear on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

Krista Dingle from Detroit will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of daytime game show “Let’s Make a Deal.” She had a chance be a featured trader and play the game with host Wayne Brady. Find out how she did on the Nov. 9 episode.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

