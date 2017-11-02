This combination photo shows Tyrese Gibson at the Black Girls Rock! Awards in Newark, N.J., left, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the premiere of “Furious 7” on April 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. Tyrese, who stars with Johnson in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, posted on social media that if Johnson returns for the film’s ninth installment, he won’t come back. (Photo: AP)

New York — Tyrese says he’s doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife.

The actor-singer cried during a rambling Facebook video posted Wednesday and said, “don’t take my baby … I’m not doing anything illegal.” Tyrese said he last saw his 10-year-old daughter Shayla 60 days ago and that he’s lost a lot of money due to legal fees. He added: “I’m at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me?”

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday night Tyrese said he’s “actually OK,” despite what some may believe.

Tyrese also kept up his ongoing feud with Dwayne Johnson over the “Fast & Furious” franchise Wednesday night by intentionally cropping the star out of an Instagram photo.

Tyrese detailed his issues with his “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson in multiple social media posts Wednesday. He wrote on Instagram that if Johnson returns for the film’s ninth installment, he won’t come back. Tyrese also called Johnson a “clown,” “selfish” and “NOT the people’s champ.”

The Grammy-nominated performer called out Johnson in an Instagram post last month around the time The Hollywood Reporter said that a 2019 “Fast” film is intended to be a spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham.

Tyrese wrote on Wednesday that Johnson “was ‘pitched’ an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally.”

Representatives for Tyrese, Johnson and Universal Pictures didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment. Tyrese has starred in five “Fast” films, while Johnson has starred in four.

