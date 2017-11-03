Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, tweeted Thursday that Wendy Williams’ fainting spell was not caused by getting overheated in her costume. (Photo: Rachel Murray / Getty Images)

Paris Jackson: ‘Someone from above’ caused Williams’s fall

Paris Jackson, 19, took to Twitter on Friday to blast talk-show host Wendy Williams. Hours after Williams, 53, fainted Tuesday during the live taping of her syndicated show “Wendy,” her account tweeted a link to “the latest Jackson family drama,” reports Page Six. Not taking this lying down, Jackson tweeted Thursday, “Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. I’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out.” Jackson continued: “Looks like someone from above had enough of her bulls—t and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids’ names outta her mouth o well.” This feud’s been going on for some time. In January, Williams remarked that Jackson hardly deserved her Rolling Stone cover. Ouch!

Jimmy Fallon cancels Friday show taping

A personal matter caused Jimmy Fallon, 43, to cancel Friday’s taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” An NBC representative told People magazine the cancellation was due to “a private Fallon family matter.” Apparently, according to the usual unidentified source, Fallon’s mother Gloria is sick, and the entertainer rushed to the hospital. In place of a new show, NBC broadcast a repeat episode from September with Madonna and Camila Cabello.

Rapper Fetty-wap drag-races, snags DUI

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after drag racing on a New York City highway early Friday morning, the Associated Press reports. Fetty Wap, aka Willie Maxwell, was spotted speeding on Brooklyn’s Gowanus Expressway just after 1 a.m., obviously racing another vehicle. When he was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test, the 26-year-old blew .09 — just over the legal limit of .08. Police said he’d be arraigned Friday.

Special thanks for great service

An Ohio waitress is $1,000 richer, courtesy of model Chrissy Teigen, 31. Mikayla Scott says she was working at the Centerville Outback Steakhouse on Oct. 27 when Teigen, her daughter and several others came in. The 21-year-old was nervous serving the model, but discovered she didn’t need to be. Tiegen left her the biggest tip of her life. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord,” Scott said, according to the Associated Press. Scott applied the money to fixing her car, and reportedly shared some with co-workers.

