The gift from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith came with one caveat: that Tyrese “get off and stay off the internet” (Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images)

Will and Jada give Tyrese $5M for legal battle

Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson is having a dramatic and public legal battle with his ex-wife in regard to custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Gibson posted an emotional video last week where he expressed his anguish over not being able to see his daughter. The video has since been deleted, and reports say that the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services has closed its investigation into claims that Gibson beat his daughter, which his ex-wife alleged. Gibson, 38, had also made comments in the deleted video about his rich friends not stepping up to help him when he says he’s been there for them. On Monday, Gibson revealed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have given him $5 million to help with legal fees. Apparently, the gift came with the caveat that Gibson “get off and stay off the internet,” (in Gibson’s words) and he says he will do just that.

Son of Richard Dreyfuss says Spacey groped him

The latest person to say that actor Kevin Spacey groped or acted inappropriately toward him is Harry Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss. He detailed the incident in a guest column for BuzzFeed, saying that it happened in 2008 when he was 18 while rehearsing at Spacey’s London apartment for a play at the Old Vic theater. Dreyfuss said he didn’t tell his father about it for many years. Last week, Netflix cut ties with Spacey, who was the star of the streaming service’s political drama “House of Cards.” Reports say that London police are investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.

Jimmy Fallon’s mother died

Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria Fallon, died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her family at her side, the Associated Press reports. She was 68. NBC said “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” repeats will run this week.

New concerts announced

Comedian Katt Williams will return to the Fox Theatre on Feb. 9 and 10. Tickets, $56-$129, go on sale at noon Friday. And Charlie Wilson and R. Kelly will bring their “The Tale of Two Kings” tour to Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 21. Tickets are $34.50-$194.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for both shows can be purchased via 313Presents.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets also will be on sale at the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices.

