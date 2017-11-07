“Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick has been accused of sexually assaulting actor Kristina Cohen. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

‘Gossip Girl’ actor Ed Westwick accused of rape

Actor Kristina Cohen took to Facebook on Monday to state that she was sexually assaulted by actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his work on “Gossip Girl,” a teen drama that aired 2007-12 on the CW. Cohen wrote a lengthy account saying the rape happened at Westwick’s house three years ago. She explained that at the time she was persuaded by her then-boyfriend not to say anything because it would hurt her career. Westwick, who has won two Teen Choice Awards for his role as the “Gossip Girl” villain, responded to the allegation by posting a statement on Instagram: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Sia tweets out nude photos to thwart paparazzi

Australian singer Sia — who is known for hiding her face with wigs and other coverings — posted a naked photo of herself from behind to Twitter. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free,” she stated.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially married

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially married after it was speculated that they may have married years ago, according to Page Six. The pair made it legal in October, and Momoa was not happy about the news being leaked. “I thought it would have stayed (a secret),” he said on “Entertainment Tonight,” “But some (expletive) leaked it and I will find you.” The pair have been dating since 2005 and have two two children together.

Also...

■In other relationship news, Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner are engaged.

■Rosie O’Donnell has a new love as well. The twice-divorced star revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” that she’s dating someone 22 years younger than her but has no plans for a third marriage.

■Jill Scott is apparently divorcing her husband of 18 months Mike Dobson. The pair got married in June 2016 and had no children together. According to Bossip, there is a prenuptial agreement and Scott wants it enforced.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Wednesday’s Birthdays

Gordon Ramsay, 51

Tech N9ne, 46

Tara Reid, 42

David Muir, 44

Laura Jane Grace, 37

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ja9lst