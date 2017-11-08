Charlie Sheen, left, and the late Corey Haim starred in the 1986 tragicomedy movie “Lucas.” (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

Tabloid report: Charlie Sheen accused of raping Corey Haim

A man who said he was a close friend of late actor Corey Haim told the National Enquirer that it was Charlie Sheen who sexually abused Haim when he was only 13. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’ ” Dominick Brascia told the Enquirer. Haim was Sheen’s co-star in that film, and was 19 at the time. Corey Feldman wrote in his 2013 memoir that Haim was told by someone while filming that movie it was normal for older men to have sexual relationships with younger boys in the business.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Terry Crews files police report alleging assault

Actor and Flint native Terry Crews filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging sexual assault by an unnamed suspect, TMZ reports. On Twitter in October, Crews recounted an incident where he and his wife were at a “Hollywood function last year.” “A high-level Hollywood executive came over (to) me and groped my privates,” he wrote.

‘Shark Tank’ star sues ex for extortion

“Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec is suing his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Vasinova, over claims she is trying to falsely accuse him of sexual assault to get millions. The pair dated from 2013-2015, reports TMZ. Herjavec is seeking $1 and an order barring Vasinova from continuing to extort him.

Spacey accusers continue to speak up

A Boston television news anchor, Heather Unruh, has spoken out to say Kevin Spacey allegedly groped her 18-year-old son after buying him drinks at a Nantucket Island restaurant in 2016. Unruh said Tuesday her son was star-struck and wanted to meet Spacey when he spotted him at the Club Car Restaurant. She said last week her son handed over evidence to the Nantucket Police Department, and he plans to reach out to Spacey’s legal team.

TMZ: Will and Jada did not give Tyrese $5 mil

Earlier this week actor and musician Tyrese Gibson said his friends Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help with his legal battle with his ex-wife over custody of their 10-year-old daughter. TMZ reported Wednesday, however, that a source connected with Will and Jada said they didn’t give him any money. Tyrese admitted in a social media post Tuesday he had not yet received such a donation.

