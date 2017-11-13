Jay-Z performed Sunday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami (Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images)

Jay-Z: NFL protests are about ‘injustice’

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z used the stage as a platform to talk about the NFL National Anthem protests. “When people are kneeling and putting their fists up in the air ... it’s not about the flag, it’s about justice,” he said at his concert in Miami on Sunday night. “And that’s not a black or white thing, it’s a human issue.” Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour will stop Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

DC Comics editor Eddie Berganza fired

Sexual harassment allegations have surfaced against DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza, and Saturday the publisher announced he had been suspended. According to reports, Berganza was promoted to executive editor in 2010, in spite of complaints made to human resources. He was later demoted to group editor. DC issued a statement Saturday saying Berganza was suspended, and Monday a rep revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that he was fired. “Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza,” read the statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company.”

‘Mean Girls’ Actor accuses Bijou Phillips of harassment

Actor Daniel Franzese posted Saturday on Facebook his account of working with actress and singer Bijou Phillips on the set of the 2001 film “Bully.” Franzese, best known for his role in popular teen film “Mean Girls,” said that Phillips harassed him “the entire shoot” of the psychological crime drama. “She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job.” He said she would repeatedly ask him, loudly, if he was gay. He detailed other inappropriate instances, including a time when she kicked him in the head while sitting behind him. Franzese wrote that he’s told these stories in interviews in the past, but “I feel like it is always cut out of the article or has never really been heard.” Phillips, daughter of the late musician John Phillips of The Mammas & the Papas, told TMZ that she is “mortified” by her behavior. “I don't remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad,” she said, adding that she is “not and never have been” homophobic and that she has contacted Franzese to apologize to him privately.

New Taylor Swift tour stop includes Ford Field

Hot off her appearance as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, Taylor Swift on Monday announced the first round of dates for her “reputation” stadium tour. The tour includes a stop at Ford Field on Aug. 28. The tour is in conjunction with the release of the 10-time Grammy Award-winner’s sixth studio album, “reputation,” which was released Friday. This leg of Swift’s tour kicks off May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up Oct. 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to a release issued Monday, international dates are “to be announced.” Tickets to the Ford Field show go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13. Ticket prices were not announced Monday. Fans will get a shot at a pre-sale opportunity via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Fans can register to be part of that until Nov. 28. For information, visit taylorswift.com.

More concerts announced

The latest concert announced for Little Caesars Arena is Jeff Lynne’s ELO. According to promoters, the Aug. 16 concert will be Lynne’s ELO’s first show in Detroit in 40 years. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Barenaked Ladies bring their “Last Summer on Earth 2018” tour to DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 14. The tour includes Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall. Tickets $25-$68.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets for both shows can be purchased at the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices, via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000.

