Tom Sizemore accused of assaulting 11-year-old on set

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that actor Tom Sizemore was told to leave a Utah film set in 2003 after he was accused of molesting an 11-year-old actress. The young actress told her mother that Sizemore touched her genitals, according to the report. Sizemore, a Detroit native, returned for reshoots in Malibu after the girl’s parents declined to press charges. According to the Hollywood Reporter article, the now 26-year-old former actress (who the outlet is not naming at her request), said she’s recently hired a lawyer to explore legal action against not only Sizemore, but her parents. Sizemore’s agent would only say “our position is ‘no comment.’ ” Sizemore, who has had supporting roles in huge films like “Natural Born Killers,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” has a history of drug abuse and domestic violence.

Source: Meek Mill’s sentence may have attracted FBI’s attention

Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley recently sentenced rapper Meek Mill to two to four years in jail for probation violation, a tough call that reports say has attracted the attention of the FBI. Page Six is reporting that a source said the FBI is interested in launching a probe into the case regarding Brinkley and her “potential relationships.” Brinkley gave Mill — real name Robert Williams — the harsh sentence in spite of the district attorney and his probation offers asking for no jail time. Mill’s attorney claims the judge has shown “enormous bias” and inappropriately asked the rapper to drop his current management, Rock Nation, and sign with “Philly music figure” Charlie Mack, who Mill worked with early in his career. After Mill was sentenced, several stars criticized the ruling, including Rock Nation founder Jay-Z and Rick Ross.

Eminem sells Rochester Hills mansion

After putting it up for sale in August, the Daily Mail is reporting that Eminem has sold his Rochester Hills mansion. According to the Zillow.com listing, the mansion sold for $1.9 million in September. The Detroit rapper paid $4.8 million for the 17,000-square-foot palace in 2003.

Surprise: Jordin Sparks is married and pregnant

Double congratulations to singer Jordin Sparks, who recently revealed to People magazine that she secretly married aspiring model Dana Isaiah in July while on vacation with friends in Hawaii. About a month later, she learned she was pregnant.

