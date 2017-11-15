Minaj (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj gets risqué on the cover of Paper magazine

In what seems like an attempt to one-up Kim Kardashian’s famous, butt-baring 2014 Paper magazine cover photo, rapper Nicki Minaj is on the cover of the current issue. Titled “Minaj à Trois,” the photo shows Minaj poised to be getting it on with two other women: both who are also Nicki Minaj. The issue, with a 16-page editorial on the rapper with photography by Ellen von Unwerth, hits newsstands Nov. 28.

Terry Crews names executive who assaulted him

Actor Terry Crews has publicly named the man who he says groped him at a party in February 2016. Crews appeared on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to say he “would not be shamed” and named William Morris Endeavor executive Adam Venit as the person who sexually assaulted him. Page Six reported earlier this month that Venit had been put on leave from the firm. Crews filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department over the incident and dropped WME as his representation. “I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified,” he said on GMA. “I was horrified.”

McGowan plans to plead ‘no guilty’ to drug charge

Actress and activist Rose McGowan said she will plead not guilty when she’s arraigned Thursday on the charge of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge followed an incident in Virginia when prosecutors say cocaine was found with her personal belonging which were left behind on a Jan. 20 flight to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Mariah Carey cancels Friday concert due to illness

Fans hoping to celebrate Christmas with Mariah Carey on Friday are out of luck. Carey has canceled her Friday night show at Caesars Windsor — the kickoff to her “All I Want for Christmas is You” concert tour — due to “artist illness,” according to a release from Caesars reps. The show will not be rescheduled and refunds are available at the point of purchase. There is no word yet on Carey’s other Christmas-themed tour dates. The multi-platinum diva is set to perform Saturday in Chicago, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 20 and beyond, leading to six shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre from Nov. 27-Dec. 5. This marks the second time this year Carey has bagged an area concert date. In April, she was due to perform with Lionel Richie at The Palace of Auburn Hills, but that show was canceled after the tour was recalibrated following Richie’s recovery from knee surgery. A small consolation for those planning a merry Mimi holidays: Carey’s new animated holiday film, “Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You,” was released this week on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Blake Shelton is named ‘Sexiest’

The epitome of frivolity, People magazine’s latest Sexiest Man Alive list was released Tuesday, revealing that the magazine has chosen country star Blake Shelton. The magazine reports that it took some convincing from girlfriend Gwen Stefani to agree to the honor because the Oklahoma-bred country music megastar claims that he hates to be the center of attention. He can use the accolade to poke fun at his fellow “The Voice” coach Adam Levine, who was the “Sexiest” in 2013.

