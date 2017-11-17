Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams married in New Orleans. (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Serena Williams ties the knot in the Big Easy

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, 36, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, tied the knot Thursday in New Orleans. The couple already have a baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. The Los Angeles Times reported that the pair got hitched in a “Beauty and the Beast”-themed wedding, with guests expected to dress accordingly. Beyoncé, Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian were all on the guest list, as well as publishing powerhouse Anna Wintour and, of course, Serena’s sister, Venus Williams.

Eminem tight-lipped about ‘What album?’ in radio interview

On his new album’s anticipated release day, Eminem, 45, gave little information about “Revival,” its release, or even its existence. “What album?” was the repeated refrain from Paul Rosenberg, Em’s manager, who joined Eminem in the studio on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 for an interview Friday. The conversation wafted between acknowledging “Revival’s” existence and denying it, but Em was able to open up about why he collaborated with Beyoncé, 36, on the first single, “Walk on Water.” “First of all, Beyoncé is amazing, and (collaborating) has been on my wish list for a long time,” Eminem said. “But I’ve never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her, so I was kind of waiting. And then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, and based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too.” Eminem is set to appear on this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live” with guest host Chance the Rapper.

Drama in Jennifer Hudson-David Otunga break-up

Jennifer Hudson got a protective order against former fiance David Otunga, according to People Magazine — allegedly because she was afraid courts would award the one-time professional wrestler primary custody of their 8-year-old son, David Otunga Jr. People Magazine confirmed Thursday that Hudson, 36, and Otunga, 37, have been in the “process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” according to the singer’s rep. Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement that read, “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now.” It went on to allege that the protection order was just a ruse to give Hudson a leg-up in custody proceedings. The couple were together 10 years.

Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies; drug overdose suspected

The Associated Press reported Lil Peep, a budding rap star, died Wednesday night in Tucson, Arizona, of a suspected drug overdose. He was 21. Police say Lil Peep — aka Gustav Ahr — was found dead on his tour bus before a concert that night. Officials point to an overdose of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax as likely cause. First Access Entertainment’s Sarah Stennett, who’s worked with the rapper, said Lil Peep “was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.”

