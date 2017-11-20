Armie Hammer says the harsh treatment Nate Parker received from Hollywood vs. Casey Affleck “doesn’t make sense.” (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Armie Hammer wonders why Casey Affleck won an Oscar

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, actor Armie Hammer discussed what he believes to be a double standard in Hollywood. He was part of the cast of the film “Birth of a Nation,” which was stymied when awards season came around because of a 1999 rape allegation against the film’s director Nate Parker. Hammer says the timing of those accusations were “orchestrated for sure” and says he knows (but won’t reveal) the name of a person who released the details of the allegations to coincide with the Academy Awards. “Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond. I get that,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in the interview, which was to promote his new film “Call Me by Your Name.” “But that was when he was 18, and now he’s in directors jail. At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him.” When asked if he was referring to Casey Affleck, who was sued in 2010 for sexual harassment by two crew members, Hammer said yes. “(Parker) had one incident — which was heinous and atrocious — but his entire life is affected in the worst possible way. And the other guy won the highest award you can get as an actor. It just doesn’t make sense.”

‘Detroit’ gets NAACP Image Award noms

“Detroit,” the 2017 Kathryn Bigelow film about the 1967 Detroit riots/rebellion, has been nominated for several NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. Saginaw native Algee Smith is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Larry Reed, and screenwriter Mark Boal got a writing nod.

Morrissey defends Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein

In an interview with a German news outlet, singer Morrissey defended the behavior of both Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein and said their victims knew what was going on and chose to “play along.” “Afterward, they feel embarrassed, or they do not like it,” Morrissey reportedly said. “And then they turn it around and say: I was attacked, I was surprised, I was dragged into the room.” Weinstein and Spacey have been accused of sexual harassment by more than a dozen people. At least one of Spacey’s accusers was under age at the time of the incident. Morrissey is scheduled to perform at Fillmore Detroit on Nov. 28.

Beyoncé is highest-paid woman in music

According to Forbes, Beyoncé is the highest-paid woman in the music industry, earning $105 million between June 2016 and June 2017. The magazine says her “Formation” tour grossed $250 million. Adele followed Beyoncé with $69 million in earnings. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez round out the top five. Dolly Parton, 71, surprised some by coming in sixth. She earned $37 million and played 63 concerts during that time frame.

