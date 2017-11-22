Also news on Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Carter

Warren “Pete” Moore, second from left, Moore died Sunday. He, along with William “Smokey” Robinson, far left, Claudette Robinson and Robert “Bobby” Rogers of the famed Motown group The Miracles received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 20, 2009. (Photo: Damian Dovarganes / AP)

Warren “Pete” Moore, a singer with Motown’s The Miracles, died Sunday at age 78. No cause of death was given. “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Warren ‘Pete’ Moore, a fine human being and valued member of the Motown family,” Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., who was childhood friends with Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “He was a quiet spirit with a wonderful bass voice behind Smokey Robinson’s soft, distinctive lead vocals and was co-writer on several of the Miracles hits.” Among the hits he co-wrote for the Miracles were “The Tracks of My Tears,” “The Tears Of A Clown” and “Ooo Baby Baby.” He also co-wrote “It’s Growing” and “Since I Lost My Baby” for the Temptations, along with the Marvin Gaye hits “Ain’t That Peculiar” and “I'll Be Doggone.” Alongside the rest of the Miracles, Moore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Lawrence, Aronofsky no longer an item

Well, they’ll always have “mother!” Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have split after one year of dating, Entertainment Tonight reports. The breakup allegedly came last month and the two remain friends. The Oscar winner and the filmmaker coupled up while filming “mother!” which opened in September and more or less baffled audiences. Lawrence, 27, dished on Aronofsky, 48, in a podcast released by the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. “I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” she said. “We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right! You’re my boyfriend.’ ”

Carter denies rape allegations

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter says he’s “shocked and saddened” by allegations that he raped Melissa Schuman, formerly of pop group Dream, almost 20 years ago. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” Carter tells People magazine. “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.” Schuman came forward with her story in a personal blog entry posted earlier this month.

Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to beau

Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously coupling again. The Oscar-winning actress is engaged to Brad Falchuk after three years of dating, Us Weekly reports. “They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before,” a source tells Us. “There wasn’t a rush.” The pair met on the set of “Glee,” on which Falchuk was an executive producer.

