Uma Thurman says she is grateful for “all those who have the courage to stand up for others.” (Photo: Evan Agostini / AP)

Uma Thurman breaks silence on Weinstein

Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman called out Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators” on Instagram on Thanksgiving day. She wished her fans and followers a happy holiday, and said she is grateful to be alive and for “all those who have the courage to stand up for others.” “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so ... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you, Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet) — stay tuned Uma Thurman.” Thurman has not alleged any abuse or harassment by Weinstein, who has been accused of assault by dozens of women from megastars to unknowns. Thurman starred in 1994’s “Pulp Fiction,” the first film financed by Weinstein’s ex-firm, Miramax.

New community radio station launches in Ferndale

This week, Ferndale Radio launched 100.7, a new community station that will promote local musicians. The station will broadcast out of the heart of downtown Ferndale at the Rust Belt Market at Nine Mile and Woodward. “The mission of Ferndale Radio and its commitment to the community align with our culture at the Rust Belt Market,” says Rust Belt co-owner Chris Best. “To have a concept that was in our original business plan finally come to fruition is a great feeling.” Visit FerndaleRadio.com for information.

Veteran power pop songwriter Tommy Keene dead

Veteran singer/songwriter Tommy Keene died Wednesday. “Tommy passed unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep,” read a statement on his website. “Thank you to all his friends and family who he loved very much.” Keene, 59, known for his work within the power pop genre, worked with producer T Bone Burnett and played guitar on the Goo Goo Dolls’ song “Broadway.” He toured and released an album with Robert Pollard, formerly of Guided by Voices, and released several solo albums.

Also ...

■Late night television host Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are expecting a second baby boy, Page Six reports.

■Singer Jordin Sparks and her new husband, Dana Isaiah, are also expecting a baby boy. The couple announced a few weeks ago that they secretly got married in July.

■Us Weekly reports that Emma Watson has split from her boyfriend of two years, business manager William “Mack” Knight.

Saturday’s birthdays

Bruno Tonioli, 62

Amy Grant, 57

Billy Burke, 51

Christina Applegate, 46

Jena Bush Hager, 36

