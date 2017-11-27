Ray J and Princess Love announced Monday they are expecting a baby. (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Ray J confirms he and Princess Love are expecting

It’s official. Ray J and Princess Love are finally expecting. The pair chronicled their fertility struggle on season four of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” and Monday morning R&B singer and record producer Ray J confirmed the good news on the syndicated talk show “The Real.” “Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting,” he said. Princess, a “video vixen” and model, followed up his announcement with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child,” she wrote. “We kept this (to ourselves) until after the first trimester because it’s bad luck to announce too early. But we’re so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers.” This will be the first child for both reality stars, who married on season three of the show. The couple star on the show along with Omarion, Soulja Boy, Keyshia Cole and others.

Actor Rance Howard died

Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard died Saturday at age 89. Howard is the father of actor Clint Howard and actor and director Ron Howard. The latter confirmed the death on Twitter. “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” he tweeted. “He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.” According to the Associated Press, Rance Howard started in the 1950s and appeared in several of Ron Howard’s films including “Apollo 13” and “A Beautiful Mind.” Howard was married to Jean Speegle Howard until her death in 2000.

Former ‘Glee’ actress accused of hitting her husband

Naya Rivera, best known as a cast member of the show “Glee,” has been charged with domestic battery against her husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, in West Virginia. According to Dorsey, who also is an actor, Rivera hit him in the head and face; he has minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention. The Associated Press reports a police agency spokesperson said the couple were arguing over their child. Rivera was released after being arraigned. Rivera is the ex-fiancée of Detroit rapper Big Sean, who appeared to comment on the arrest on Twitter early Sunday morning. He tweeted out a short video of a little girl yelling “I told ya’ll.”

