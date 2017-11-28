Angela Lansbury (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Lansbury: Women should ‘sometimes take the blame’ for harassment

In a recent issue of Radio Times, actress Angela Lansbury made controversial statements regarding the recent wave of women speaking out against sexual harassment and telling their stories. “There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today.” She adds that “we must sometimes take the blame, women.” “Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped,” she added. This caused Lansbury, 92, to start trending on Twitter and other social sites. Many spoke out to condemn her remarks, saying it’s never the woman’s fault. “Rapists rape,” tweeted Patricia Arquette. “End of story.”

Another Weinstein accuser speaks out

Actress Kadian Noble held a press conference this week to reveal details of an alleged sexual assault from disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. She said he invited her to come to his hotel room in Cannes and groped her and forced him to masturbate him. According to TMZ, Noble’s attorney, Jeff Herman, has filed a lawsuit on her behalf that claims that Weinstein, his brother, Bob Weinstein and the Weinstein Company violated the Federal Sex Trafficking Act.

Gary Goddard takes leave from company after accusations

Weeks after actors Anthony Edwards and Bret Douglas Nighman accused entertainment company CEO Gary Goddard of molestation, the Goddard Group’s COO Barry Kemper announced Goddard would take a leave of absence. “We believe this move is in the best interested of the company, its employees and clients,” Kemper said, according to Variety. Edwards and Nighman allege that Goddard abused them when they were children. Goddard denies the claims.

