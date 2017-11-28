Actor Terry Crews tells “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan during a segment Nov. 15 that he “never felt more emasculated” than when Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party last year. (Photo: Paula Lobo / AP)

Terry Crews, who recently accused Adam Venit of grabbing his genitals at an industry party in 2016, was not pleased Monday to learn that the agent had returned to work at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment after a 30-day unpaid suspension over the alleged incident.

“SOMEONE GOT A PASS,” the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor tweeted Monday morning, linking to coverage of Venit’s reinstatement.

Venit, formerly head of WME’s motion picture group, is back as an agent for the company, Deadline Hollywood reported Monday. WME sources told the Hollywood Reporter that an internal agency investigation had determined the alleged groping was an isolated event and not indicative of a pattern of behavior. Hence Venit’s return.

Crews alleged in October that he had been groped at a Hollywood event, in full view of his wife, by a man who also made “overtly sexual tongue moves” at him. He confirmed in mid-November – shortly after severing ties with his own rep at WME — that he was accusing Venit.

Also on Monday, Crews posted a marked-up version of an essay WME co-CEO Ari Emanuel wrote years ago for the Huffington Post in which Emanuel demanded that actor-director Mel Gibson be blacklisted over anti-Semitic remarks he made during a DUI arrest.

“I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic,” Crews said. “He said ‘it’s different’ and handed the letter back to me.”

Previously, Crews shared a Nov. 3 message he said was from entrepreneur-producer Russell Simmons, in which the music mogul said, “Did he ever apologize. Give the agent a pass, ask that he be reinstated.”

“Dear @UncleRUSH—NO ONE GETS A PASS,” Crews tweeted at the time.

Simmons has since responded to allegations of sexual misconduct that were detailed in a Nov. 19 Los Angeles Times report, saying in a statement, “I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being.”

