Big Sean purchased a Beverly Hills, California, mansion formerly belonging to rock legend Slash for $8.7 million. (Photo: VladTV.com)

Big Sean buys Slash’s house

Hot off his recent Grammy nomination, Detroit rapper Big Sean has purchased a Beverly Hills, California, mansion formerly belonging to rock legend Slash. According to TMZ, the home belonging to the Guns N’ Roses guitarist has been on the market since his ex-wife filed for divorce in 2014. It was originally listed at $11 million and dropped to $9.5 million last year. Sean picked it up for $8.7 million. The 11,000-square-foot house is described as having seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. According to a photo gallery posted to TMZ.com, the house has several fireplaces, a pool, a movie theater and a stripper pole.

Flagstar Strand Theatre customers victim of scam

Some George Winston fans have been victims of a ticketing scam involving illegitimate tickets sold to his Dec. 16 concert at Pontiac’s Flagstar Strand Theatre. According to the venue, someone was using Vivid Seats, a second party ticketing service, to re-sell seats numerous times for $47-$125. The Strand is working with Oakland County Sheriff’s Department to sort out the duplicate tickets and make sure guests with legit tickets get to sit in their seats. On the night of the show, printed PDF tickets will not be honored. Guests have to show their hard-copy tickets or show-purchased tickets on their cell phones. Anyone with questions can call the box office at (248) 309-6448 or email boxoffice@flagstarstrand.com. Tickets for Winston’s concert, $25-$55, are still available through legitimate websites — flagstarstrand.com and ticketmaster.com — or at the venue’s box office noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pianist Winston, a Michigan native, is known for his R&B, folk and new-age music and has been recording since the early 1970s.

Terry Crews says WME agent got a pass

Actor Terry Crews recently accused William Morris Endeavor Entertainment agent Adam Venit of groping him at an industry party in 2016. The Flint native filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department, and Venit was placed on a 30-day unpaid suspension. Deadline Hollywood reports he’s back working for the firm and that an internal investigation determined it was an isolated incident and not a pattern of behavior. “Someone got a pass,” Crews tweeted this week upon hearing the news. Crews retweeted a Hollywood Reporter story that says Venit was demoted from his position to head of the motion picture department.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s birthdays

Mandy Patinkin, 65

Billy Idol, 62

Ben Stiller, 52

Steve Aoki, 40

Clay Aiken, 39

Chrissy Teigen, 32

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2k9TL0p