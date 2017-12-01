Markle (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Stand by your (former) man

Nancy Alspaugh, 62, married to disgraced-and-fired “Today” anchor Matt Lauer from 1981-1989, told “Entertainment Tonight” she was shocked by the allegations and his firing. Alspaugh called her ex, 59, “incredibly nice, incredibly charming and incredibly willing to help anybody.” She decried the fact that nobody was touting Lauer’s good side. “I want to get out the fact that he made a contribution to my nonprofit,” Alspaugh said, “that he helped me when my husband died.”

Eeew: ‘I’ve seen you naked’

Old interviews by Matt Lauer, 59, have in some cases acquired a menace they didn’t have back when everyone still thought he was a nice guy. Fox News found a 2009 interview with actress Sandra Bullock that included repeated, squeamish-making references to her nude scenes in “The Proposal.” The now-sacked network host kicked things off by noting, “The major thing that’s changed since I’ve seen you last: I have seen you naked.” Eeew.

Royal title for Meghan?

Kensington Palace tells TMZ that American actress Meghan Markle, 36 — never mind who she’s marrying — will have to wait five years like any immigrant before getting British citizenship. Whether she gets a royal title before that comes down to Queen Elizabeth, 91, who could make her a princess or duchess with the stroke of a pen.

Today’s

birthdays

Aaron Rodgers, 34

Britney Spears, 36

Lucy Liu, 49

