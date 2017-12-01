Kaley Cuoco, right, and Karl Cook arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 30, 2017. (Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP)

“Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco has gotten engaged to boyfriend Karl Cook.

Cook posted a video on his Instagram account Thursday of a tearful Cuoco flashing a diamond ring on her finger and shouting “we’re engaged” before officially accepting Cook’s proposal with a loud “yes.” Thursday also happened to be Cuoco’s 32nd birthday.

The 26-year-old Cook said in the caption of the video that the engagement comes after nearly two years of dating. He added: “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.”

Cook is a professional equestrian and the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook. Cuoco has starred as Penny on “The Big Bang Theory” since the sitcom’s debut in 2007.

