Also news on the ‘Long Island Medium’ and Post Malone

Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film “The Shape of Water.” (Photo: Kerry Hayes / Fox Searchlight Pictures)

‘Water,’ ‘Billboards’ top DFCS leaderboard

The monster movie romance “The Shape of Water” and the small town powder keg “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are among the most recognized films from the Detroit Film Critics Society’s year-end awards, nominees for which were announced Monday. Both films are nominated for Best Picture, along with “The Florida Project,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Get Out,” and the two films’ leads, Sally Hawkins and Frances McDormand, compete against in each other in the Best Actress race alongisde “Molly’s Game’s” Jessica Chastain, “I, Tonya’s” Margot Robbie and “Lady Bird’s” Saoirse Ronan. In the Best Actor field, Timothee Chalamet’s breakthrough performance in “Call Me By Your Name” is nominated alongside James Franco in “The Disaster Artist,” Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread,” Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour” and Robert Pattinson in “Good Time.” The Supporting Actor field pits Willem Dafoe in “The Florida Project” against “The Shape of Water’s” Richard Jenkins, “Three Billboards’” Sam Rockwell, “Logan’s” Patrick Stewart and “Call Me By Your Name’s” Michael Stuhlbarg, while the Supporting Actress race pits “Girls Trip’s” Tiffany Haddish against “The Big Sick’s” Holly Hunter, “I, Tonya’s” Allison Janney, “Novitiate’s” Melissa Leo and “Lady Bird’s” Laurie Metcalf. A full list of nominees can be viewed at detroitfilmcritics.com/awards/. The Detroit Film Critics Society is made up of 19 film critics from around Metro Detroit. Members will vote on their favorites in each category and winners will be announced later this week.

Post Malone leads Billboard chart

Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” is No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for an eighth-straight week, according to chart data released Monday. Camila Cabello and Young Thug’s “Havana” is in the runner-up position for a fifth consecutive week, while Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” and Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” round out the top five.

‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo separates from husband

“Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo has split from her husband of 28 years, People reports. In a joint statement to the magazine, Theresa and Larry Caputo said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” The couple has two adult children, Larry Jr., and Victoria.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Today’s Birthdays

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kmF5el