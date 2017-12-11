newlyweds supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander share the day in a spread in Vogue. (Photo: KT Merry)

Now newlyweds supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander share the day in a spread in Vogue.

“Inside Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Whirlwind Wedding Weekend in Tuscany,” which posted Monday, says it was the wedding that almost wasn’t. Suddenly thrust into Game 7 of the World Series, Verlander found the first weekend in November wasn’t going to make it for the nuptials.

“...(O)n November 2, instead of being en route to Italy for his November 4 wedding, Justin was in Los Angeles for his team’s 5–1 win over the Dodgers in a game ...” Vogue writes.

It took more than a year after the longtime couple announced their engagement to make it to the wedding in Tuscany on Nov. 4. Verlander, the former Tigers pitching ace, won his first World Series three days earlier.

The photos, by KT Merry Photographer & Traveler, include the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort; pictures of the rehearsal dinner with candelabras and crystal goblets; Upton in a red Valentino gown and Verlander in a matching suit jacket and black trousers (he’s also seen in one photo in his wedding tux, holding out the suit front panels to expose the words “Just” on one inside panel and “Married” on the other); Upton prepping for the walk down the aisle, her Anita Ko eight-carat round diamond engagement ring (on which Verlander collaborated) prominent in the scene; and Upton in her white Valentino wedding dress, train spread out in front of her.

“I was able to really include my personal style and create my dream dress,” Upton, a native of St. Joseph, Michigan, told Vogue.

