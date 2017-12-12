Jack White described his new album as “a bizarre one.” (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Jack White teases new album with video

Jack White and Third Man Records released a teaser video for his upcoming album “Boarding House Reach.” The video, which is four minutes and some change, is a mix of piano, electronic beats, fuzz guitar and White’s voice kind of rapping over spastic imagery including human hands, mannequin hands, a clock and photos of his band in the studio. White himself admitted to Billboard last month that his next album is “a bizarre one.” While he’s recorded with the Dead Weather and co-wrote a track with Beyoncé, White’s last solo effort was 2014’s “Lazaretto.” His new album has no release date.

Larry King accused of groping

Former CNN host Larry King is facing groping allegations from Terry Richard, who says King squeezed her backside so hard it left a bruise. Richard, who was married to singer Eddie Fisher 1975-76, said two butt-grabbing incidents happened in 2005 and ’06. “Larry King is a groper,” Richards told the Daily Mail. “He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.” King’s lawyers released a statement calling Richard’s claims “entirely and unequivocally false and defamatory.”

Kesha, Mackelmore team up for tour

Pop stars Kesha and Mackelmore have teamed up for a concert tour titled “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour.” The trek brings them to DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 18. Tickets are $30.50 lawn, $94 lawn four-packs and $50.50-$126 pavilion. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday via 313presents, Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Purchase by phone by calling (800) 745-3000 or visit the Fox Theatre or Little Caesars Arena box offices. One dollar from every ticket sold on the tour will benefit charities of the artists’ choice.

Today’s Birthdays

Dick Van Dyke, 92

Ted Nugent, 69

Steve Buscemi, 60

Jamie Foxx, 50

NeNe Leakes, 50

Taylor Swift, 28

